Sebi introduces new incentive structure for MF distributors

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday introduced a new incentive structure for mutual fund distributors, whereby they will receive additional commission for bringing in new individual investors from B-30 cities and new women investors from any city. The new incentive structure, aimed at promoting wider outreach and awareness, will become effective from February 1, 2026, Sebi said in its circular.

Under this, asset management companies (AMCs) will pay these distributors 1 per cent of the first lump-sum investment or the first-year SIP amount, up to Rs 2,000, provided the investor stays invested for at least a year. This commission will come from the 2 basis points AMCs already set aside for investor education and will be paid over and above existing trail commissions.