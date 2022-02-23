SIS wins Rs 225 crore contract from Mahanadi Coalfield

SIS Limited has announced that it has been awarded a two-year contract valued at approximately Rs 225 crore to provide security solutions at 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields located across India with an option to renew for a further one year period.



As part of the contract, SIS will deploy security personnel in different categories to provide security services across 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields at Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar, IB Valley Coalfields and Talcher Coalfields.



Mr. Rituraj Sinha, Managing Director, SIS Group commented: "We are honoured to have been selected as a partner by Mahanadi Coalfields for their security requirements across their sites. This is our first large value order in the Coal industries segment and we are delighted to provide round the clock security coverage for Mahanadi Coalfields. Our strong capabilities, backed by our extensive experience in curating and providing customised and specific security solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers, will enable us to deliver a successful solution to them."



Founded in 1985, SIS is a US$ 1.3 Billion, Indian Multinational and Essential services Market Leader, with over 2,30,000 employees. SIS is amongst the Top 10 private sector employers with over 400 offices across 650 districts. SIS is #1 in Security Solutions, #2 in Facility Management and #2 in Cash Logistics segments in India. It is also the largest Security Solutions company in Australia. SIS offers a wide range of services comprising security services, cash logistics services and electronic security and home alarm monitoring and response, as well as facility management services.

