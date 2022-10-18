Skippi Ice Pops launches EV freezer bike

Hyderabad: Skippi Ice Pops, India's first Ice Popsicle brand has launched the Skippi Freezer Bike, India's first EV freezer bike for easy and convenient delivery to consumers. This EV freezer bike has been customised and delivered by BikeWo, a multi-brand company who customises and deals with all kind of EV two wheelers.

Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder of Skippi Ice pops, said: "We are delighted to launch the Skippi EV freezer bikes with a partner like Bike Wo that features advanced technology and environmental efficiency. We are positive that the SkippiFreezer Bike will prove truly valuable and make Skippi Ice Pops even more accessible and available on the go."

After a preview at Franchise India Expo 2022 (Delhi), Skippi recorded pre-bookings of over 100 freezer bikes on its introduction. In addition to the launch of the Skippi Freezer Bike, Skippi also announced the launch of Solo and Master Franchisee model for interested investors to be able to sell Skippi Ice Pops on the go at public spaces through the day.

Skippi Ice Pops is here to bring back a part of childhood with the launch of Skippi Freezer Bikes, be it at a public park or a corporate park or at schools and colleges, with a product that is 100 per cent natural and created with stringent hygiene standards.