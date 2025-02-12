SMFG India Credit Unveils New Brand Film Showcasing Financial Empowerment for SMEs

SMFG India Credit has launched its new brand film that tells a compelling story of hope, transformation, and limitless possibilities. The film highlights the company’s commitment to empower small and medium-sized business owners through its loan offerings, enabling them to dream big, grow, and thrive.

SMFG India Credit remains committed to providing accessible and flexible business loan solutions, supporting entrepreneurial growth, and contributing to India’s economic development. By focusing on business loans as a key offering, the company continues to strengthen its position as a preferred financial partner for businesses seeking growth and transformation.

Commenting on the film , Mr. Ajay Pareek, Chief Business Officer at SMFG India Credit, said, “Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contributes nearly 30% to India’s GDP and play a crucial role in employment generation. However, they often face challenges in accessing formal credit. This brand film underscores how SMFG India Credit Business Loans provide financial support to small retailers and offers attractive interest rates, minimum documentation and facility of easy repayment. We have a unique storytelling style i.e. musical poetry blended with humour as it plays a significant role in delivering the message to our target audience.”

Presented in a unique musical format infused with humour, the film narrates the journey of a small retailer aspiring for business expansion. It showcases how an SMFG India Credit Business Loan transforms his life, helping him build a new identity and achieve financial progress. At its core, the film celebrates resilience, ambition, and the power of financial empowerment in shaping new beginnings.

About SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.)

SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.), a leading NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of SMFG, has been operating in India since 2007. Together with its subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd.) also known as SMFG Grihashakti, the company has established a pan-India presence, across 670+ towns and 70,000+ villages through 1000 branches and 25,000+ employees offering lending products to underserved & unserved retail and small business borrowers. By doing so, it has introduced people to formal credit. SMFG India Credit along with SMFG Grihashakti offers a comprehensive range of lending solutions, including SME financing, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler loans, home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and shares, personal loans, and rural livelihood advancement loans etc.

