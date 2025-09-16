SpiceJet Finalises Lease Agreement for Eight More Boeing 737 Aircraft

GURUGRAM, September 16, 2025: SpiceJet has signed lease agreements for the induction of another eight Boeing 737 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet ahead of the Winter Schedule 2025. With this, the airline’s planned fleet additions rise to 18 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to meet the rising demand for air travel during the upcoming festive and winter season.

The latest announcement comes on the back of two earlier lease agreements covering the induction of 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of eight more Boeing 737 aircraft to our fleet, taking our total planned inductions to 18 aircraft for the Winter Schedule 2025. These additions reaffirm our commitment to expanding capacity, ensuring seamless connectivity, and offering a superior flying experience to our passengers. With the upcoming festive and winter travel season, these aircraft will allow us to enhance frequencies on key routes and cater to the growing passenger demand.”

About SpiceJet:

SpiceJet is India's favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet is an IATA-IOSA certified airline that operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy-class seating in India.