Tata Communications and BIX join forces to enable a next-generation OTN network for Bahrain

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) have extended their partnership to offer high-speed internet connectivity with very low latency for superior quality and seamless viewing, gaming and download experience for customers in Bahrain.



Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX) is an exclusive cable landing partner of Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler, in Bahrain.

Equipped with OTU-4 (Optical Transport Unit), a next-generation optical technology, the TGN-Gulf cable system will enable customers with a robust, consistent, and manageable data transport infrastructure with the capability to scale up beyond 100 Gbps. With this, Tata Communications and BIX bring the power of high-speed connectivity and digital transformation to the Middle East region.

To extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the Middle East, Tata Communications is leveraging its strong partnership with leading carriers across the region such as Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, to offer a true carrier-neutral comprehensive cable system. This will provide Middle East businesses, especially the OTTs, gaming companies, government agencies and hyperscalers who are expanding their reach in the region, access to the globe.

The cable system seamlessly integrates the Middle East countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe. Specifically in India, it integrates into the deeply penetrated Optical Transport Network that covers 2000+ towns and 25+ business districts.

"Keeping pace with Bahrain's growing bandwidth requirements, the country needs new cable systems that are of high speed, well-laid and help bring global content closer to the country", said Shaima Al Hamed, Executive Director, Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX).

Shaima added, "BIX is excited to combine its regional expertise with Tata Communications global presence to offer end-customers a technically superior submarine cable system that opens access to both the East and West parts of the world. The next generation OTU-4 technology supported by TGN helps our customers create an intelligent Software Defined Network (SDN) enabling them to serve their customers. This is a great value-add, not just for our customers but also for our country."

For enterprises, the superior OTU-4 technology on the TGN cable system provides flexibility to future-proof and creates a software-defined network (SDN), while still being compatible with legacy systems. It also helps enterprises adopt edge computing and make use of cloud express connect, to link to different cloud nodes in and out of Bahrain.

Furthermore, it will also enhance the performance and stability of the enterprises' data, voice, and video applications at shorter round-trip delay (RTD). With reliable connectivity and bandwidth, enterprises will accelerate their digital transformation journeys making for the country's ecosystem to evolve towards a digital economy.

Tata Communications owns and operates the world's only wholly-owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Today, around 30% of the world's Internet routes travel over the Tata Communications network.