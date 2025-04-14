Tata Power’s green arm joins NTPC for 200 MW renewable energy project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Monday said it has signed a power purchase agreement with NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated power company, to develop a 200 MW renewable energy (RE) project.

The project, spread across multiple locations in India, is set to be completed within 24 months and is expected to generate approximately 1,300 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, mitigating over 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, an official statement said.

The project was won by TPREL based on competitive bidding and would consist of solar, wind and BESS technologies.

A key feature of this initiative is the commitment to a 4-hour peak power supply, ensuring at least 90 per cent availability during peak demand hours to support the growing energy needs of distribution companies, the statement explained.

With this project, TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity has reached 10.9 GW. Currently, 5.5 GW of this capacity is operational, comprising 4.5 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy.

Additionally, 5.4 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 2.7 GW of solar and 2.7 GW of wind projects. These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 to 24 months in a staggered manner.

TPREL said it also offers comprehensive green energy solutions for rural and urban areas like turnkey, EPC and operation and maintenance (O&M) solutions for various business segments like utility-scale projects & solar rooftop.

Alongside its extensive portfolio of renewable solutions, the company boasts a cutting-edge solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, with capacities of 530 MW for solar cells and 682 MW for modules.

Additionally, the company has 4.3 GW cells and module manufacturing plant at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. TPREL also provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across various segments and other advisory solutions across the renewable sector, according to the statement.