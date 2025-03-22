Top 5 Highest-Paid Executives in India in 2024

Top executives in India are earning more than ever, thanks to the rapid growth of businesses across different industries. In 2024, some of the country’s biggest names in leadership took home impressive pay packages, reflecting their role in shaping successful companies. Here’s a look at the five highest-paid executives in India this year.

1. Abhay Bhutada

Abhay Bhutada of the Poonawalla Group earned India’s highest-ever salary in FY24, receiving a record-breaking INR 241.21 crore. During his time as the MD and CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, the company earned a CRISIL AAA rating and achieved strong financial growth. Beyond business, Bhutada supports education, healthcare, and sports for underprivileged communities through the Abhay Bhutada Foundation.

2. Pawan Munjal

Hero MotoCorp’s Chairman and Wholetime Director, Pawan Munjal, received a remuneration of ₹109.41 crore in FY24. His role in shaping Hero MotoCorp into a dominant player in the global two-wheeler industry has been instrumental. His compensation accounted for 0.28% of the company’s revenue and 2.92% of its net profit, reflecting his leadership’s impact.

3. Sudhir Singh

Sudhir Singh, the Executive Director and CEO of Coforge, earned ₹105.12 crore in FY24. His leadership played a key role in the company’s expansion in IT consulting, with his compensation representing 1.14% of revenue and 13.01% of net profit. The company’s growth in digital transformation services contributed to this strong financial recognition.

4. Vinay Prakash

As an Executive Director at Adani Enterprises, Vinay Prakash was one of the highest-paid executives in India, earning ₹89.37 crore. His role in overseeing the company’s energy and infrastructure divisions has been critical to its growth. While his remuneration accounted for only 0.09% of revenue and 2.76% of net profit, it reflects his contributions to Adani Enterprises' long-term expansion.

5. Kalanithi Maran & Kavery Kalanithi

Sun TV Network’s Executive Chairman, Kalanithi Maran, and its Executive Director, Kavery Kalanithi, each took home ₹87.5 crore in FY24. Their leadership in the media sector has helped Sun TV maintain a strong presence in the broadcasting industry. Their compensation is a reflection of the company’s sustained profitability and market dominance.

Conclusion

The earnings of India’s top CEOs and leaders, like Abhay Bhutada, Pawan Munjal, and Sudhir Singh, in FY24, highlight their impact on business growth and profitability. Their salaries reflect their ability to create value and drive success in not just their businesses but also in the growth of their industries.