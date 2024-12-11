Will do what’s best for the economy: Malhotra

New Delhi: Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday said he will work to understand all perspectives and do what is best for the economy after he takes charge as the RBI Governor on December 11. Responding to reporters’ queries outside the Finance Ministry, Malhotra said:

“One has to understand the turf, all perspectives and do what’s best for the economy.” Malhotra, 56, who is currently the Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was on Monday evening named by the government to succeed Shaktikanta Das as the governor of the central bank.

A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra, has more than three decades of experience in public policy with expertise in areas like power, finance, and taxation.