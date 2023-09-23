YEA Hyderabad Unveils ₹5Cr Startup Fund, Forge Strategic Partnerships

Hyderabad, September 23, 2023 - 10-year-old Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) of Hyderabad, on Friday evening unveiled its striking new logo. Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Executive Chairman of Cyient, unveiled the emblematic symbol of YEA Hyderabad's evolution.

The association also introduced a dynamic startup fund with an initial corpus of ₹5 Crore, and plans are in place to expand its scale in the future.

Furthermore, YEA has forged strategic partnerships with the likes of T-Hub and others, aimed at identifying and nurturing potential startups in the Hyderabad region.

YEA Hyderabad, founded on the principles of "Meet, Connect, and Grow," has been in the forefront of fostering entrepreneurship among individuals aged 25 to 37. It remains unique in its approach, being the only organization to focus exclusively on this age group, both then and now.

BVR Mohan Reddy in his address, commended YEA's new logo design and called on association members to embrace the brand's mission: "meet, connect, and grow." He stressed the importance of creating significant value and achieving exponential growth, stating that this is the future - "living the brand."

Reddy emphasized that what truly matters is the value an association can create and its resulting brand value. He cited Cyient's rebranding as an example, highlighting the significance of investing in visualizing, building, and creating brand value.

On the topic of entrepreneurship, Reddy expressed his deep passion for education, which has led him to innovation and incubation.

Subhakar Alapati, President of YEA Hyderabad in this address said: "Today marks a significant milestone in our journey. With our new logo, and a startup fund, YEA Hyderabad is poised to redefine entrepreneurship and foster win-win entrepreneur-to-entrepreneur networking like never before. We are committed to nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship among our members and the broader community, ensuring a vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in Hyderabad."

Addressing the significant strides made by YEA Hyderabad, the President of the organization remarked, "Our membership comprises entrepreneurs from various generations - first, second, third, and even fourth-generation business leaders, all hailing from prominent business houses. A common thread among our members is their active involvement in the business world. We are committed to providing them with an enriching learning experience, from renowned professors at institutions like the ISB to future collaborations with Harvard School for comprehensive business education."

YEA Hyderabad hosts distinguished business leaders who share their journeys and insights, enriching the community's entrepreneurial spirit. The organization also engages with leaders from diverse sectors, including politics and bureaucracy, to gain valuable insights that can shape and redefine their business strategies. The organization also plans to conduct annual international study and business enrichment tours each year, and this year the Young Entrepreneurs have planned to go to Italy. Alapati expressed.

Over a decade ago, YEA Hyderabad commenced its journey with a mere 11 members, but today, it stands proudly with 80 members and plans to expand to 120. Despite the YEA’s rapid growth, membership remains highly exclusive. The selection process is based on the entrepreneur's active involvement and accomplishments within the business sector.

The Young Entrepreneur Association, Hyderabad, had set an enrolment target of 15 members for each year, for the current year, the target is already achieved as soon as it was opened.

YEA’s Membership is available to entrepreneurs of the first, second, and third generations, aged between 25 and 37, with a mandatory relinquishment of membership at the age of 45.

Membership within YEA Hyderabad is a coveted and rigorous process, involving stringent screening, interviews, and board approvals. The organization is resolute about ensuring diversity and avoiding overrepresentation from any one industry. Monthly events are a hallmark, dedicated to learning and featuring industry leaders and celebrity speakers, all aimed at nurturing and empowering young entrepreneurs on their path to success.

The unveiling of the new logo, and the launch of the startup fund, have positioned YEA Hyderabad at the forefront of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem, promising a bright future for aspiring business leaders and innovators.