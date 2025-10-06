‘80s Stars Reunion’ celebrates friendship

The much-loved ‘80s Stars Reunion’, a cherished annual tradition among South Indian film industry stalwarts, was held in Chennai on October 4, 2025, marking a heartfelt return after three years.

Originally planned for last year, the reunion had to be postponed due to the devastating floods in Chennai. This year, the gathering was reorganized — not as a grand celebration, but as an intimate and meaningful meeting of friendship, unity, and solidarity in light of recent events that have deeply touched the state.

At the collective request of the actors, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Sripriya graciously hosted the reunion at their home, in place of the customary five-star venue. The evening was curated by Lissy Lakshmi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Khushbu Sundar, and Suhasini Maniratnam.

The decision reflected the spirit of simplicity and closeness that defines the bond among these artists who shared the screen and the stage through the vibrant decade of the 1980s.

A total of 31 actors attended the reunion, travelling from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even the Hindi film industry. The evening was filled with warmth, reflection, and camaraderie — reminding everyone that while the years have passed, the friendships forged in the 80s remain steadfast.

The actors shared memories, ideas, and reflections on cinema and life, celebrating the diversity that unites them beyond borders and languages. As dawn approached, each one departed for their respective homes and workplaces — carrying with them the comfort of togetherness and the renewed strength of enduring friendship.

“It wasn’t a night of celebration this time,” said one of the organisers, Suhasini Maniratnam. “It was a quiet gathering of friends who have known each other for decades — to express unity, empathy, and gratitude for the bonds that have outlasted fame and time,” added Lissy Lakshmi.

The ‘80s Stars Reunion’ continues to stand as a symbol of lasting friendship, unity in diversity, and the timeless spirit of Indian cinema.