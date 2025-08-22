A lavish house set erected for NTR’s ‘Dragon’!

Young Tiger NTR’s highly anticipated collaboration with director Prashanth Neel is moving at a rapid pace, and buzz around the film—reportedly titled Dragon—is only getting louder. With expectations sky-high, the makers are sparing no expense to ensure a grand cinematic experience.

According to reports, a massive house set has been erected at a staggering cost of ₹15 crore. This extravagant setup, designed with meticulous detail, will feature prominently in the film as several key sequences involving NTR are planned here. From colour palettes to handpicked artefacts, wall hangings, and custom-made décor, every element has been carefully crafted to create a luxurious and visually striking backdrop.

The team recently wrapped up a schedule in Kumta, along the scenic Konkan belt between Mumbai and Mangalore, where crucial portions were shot against the coastal landscape. In addition, large-scale factory sets and other sequences were completed at Ramoji Film City.

NTR is set to rejoin the shoot in Hyderabad from the first week of September for a month-long schedule. This segment will reportedly feature high-octane action sequences, a trademark of Prashanth Neel’s filmmaking style.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with music by Ravi Basrur, Dragon promises to be a high-voltage entertainer on a grand scale.