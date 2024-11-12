Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Separation Rumors: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Nimrat Kaur in Viral Letter

Recently, rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s alleged separation have surfaced, but the Bachchan family has not responded to these claims. Amid this, malicious reports suggested that Abhishek had an affair with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, though there is no evidence to support these allegations.

In the midst of this controversy, a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur from 2022 went viral. The letter praised her performance in Dasvi, stating, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF - for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."

Nimrat shared the letter on Instagram, saying:

"18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

She further added:

"@amitabhbachchan Sir, Apko Mera Sahprem, Anant Sahprem, Anant Dhanywaad! Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Apka yah snehpurvak pata ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur is amulye guldasta rui ashirwaad ki mahak meri jindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi! Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai….jaise kisi vishal parvat ya Prachi mandir ke samne hoti hain. Apki shraddhpurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat"

Dasvi was released on JioCinema and Netflix in 2022, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam. The social comedy was directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.



