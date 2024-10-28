Actor Adivi Sesh Joins aha Gold as Brand Ambassador, Elevating Premium Telugu OTT Experience

Hyderabad: Popular actor Adivi Sesh has been named the brand ambassador for aha Gold, the premium service offered by regional OTT platform aha, marking a significant step in enhancing Telugu and Tamil viewers' digital entertainment experience. Known for his powerful performances and charismatic presence, Sesh’s association with aha Gold is expected to deepen fan engagement and broaden the reach of aha’s premium service, furthering its goal to become a leading destination for regional content lovers.

With the tagline “For the Finest,” aha Gold aims to deliver top-tier entertainment, offering subscribers not only early access to new movies and an extensive library of Tamil and Telugu content but also an immersive cinematic experience featuring 4K resolution and Dolby sound. This enhanced visual and audio quality aims to transform the home-viewing experience into a theatrical adventure.

Aha Gold stands out with exclusive perks, allowing subscribers behind-the-scenes access to the entertainment world, as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with stars. These experiences, such as on-set visits, bring fans closer to their favorite celebrities, enriching the fan-celebrity connection.

The new aha Gold campaign, featuring Adivi Sesh in three dynamic 30-second TVCs, showcases the premium benefits of aha Gold with a blend of elegance and humor. This approach ensures that viewers grasp the unique, enriching experiences aha Gold offers, delivered in an engaging, fast-paced format.

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining the platform, Adivi Sesh said, “I’m thrilled to be part of aha Gold. The platform not only brings incredible content to fans but also provides exclusive experiences that create a deeper bond with the industry. Being able to offer fans an inside look and direct connection with their favorite stars is truly special.”

Rakesh CK, Executive Vice President – SVOD & Marketing at aha, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Adivi Sesh as the face of aha Gold. His journey in Telugu cinema reflects the commitment and passion that aha stands for. In just two years, aha Gold has transformed the OTT experience with ad-free streaming, 4K quality, and Dolby sound, enhancing the way Telugu cinema is enjoyed. Our ambition is to go beyond traditional streaming by creating unique, memorable experiences that celebrate Telugu cinema.”

Priced at ₹899, aha Gold aims to redefine the regional OTT space, encouraging fans of Tamil and Telugu cinema to connect more closely with their favorite stars and content.



