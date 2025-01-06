After Dhanush, ‘Chandramukhi’ team files a lawsuit on Nayanthara over wedding documentary on Netflix

Nayanthara, the renowned "Lady Superstar" of Kollywood, is currently caught in a legal storm following the release of her wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, on Netflix. The documentary, which chronicles her journey with husband Vignesh Shivan, has sparked multiple controversies, creating significant buzz in the industry.

The first controversy arose when actor Dhanush filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara, her husband, and Netflix, accusing them of using a brief clip from his 2015 hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without obtaining proper permission. Dhanush demanded a compensation of Rs. 10 crore for the unauthorized use of his copyrighted material. In response, Nayanthara issued a public statement, but Dhanush took the matter further, escalating the dispute legally.

Now, a new issue has surfaced, adding fuel to the fire. The documentary reportedly includes an unauthorized clip from Nayanthara’s blockbuster film Chandramukhi, which also starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The producers of Chandramukhi have sent a legal notice to Nayanthara and Netflix, demanding Rs. 5 crore as compensation for the illegal use of their content.

As the legal battles unfold, fans and industry insiders are keenly awaiting Nayanthara’s response to the latest controversy. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.