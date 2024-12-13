Ajith requests fans to drop ‘Kadavuley’ tag, prefers simplicity

After Kamal Haasan's recent appeal to avoid prefixes like "Ulaganayagan," actor Ajith has made a similar request. Known for his simplicity, Ajith has reiterated his preference to be addressed solely by his name or initials, avoiding any superlative titles.

In an official statement, Ajith expressed discomfort with slogans and titles like "Kadavuley Ajith," which have gained traction at public events and gatherings. He stated, “I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials.”

Ajith urged his fans and the public to refrain from chanting such slogans. He added, “My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families, and be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live.”

The "Kadavuley" chant originated from a viral interview clip and quickly gained popularity across Tamil Nadu. However, Ajith clarified that he dislikes being compared to God, as "Kadavuley" translates to "God" in Tamil.

On the professional front, Ajith is gearing up for two major projects: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. With this heartfelt request, the actor continues to emphasize his grounded nature and focus on meaningful work.