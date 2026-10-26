Amit Sadh leads the tale of a police officer turning a prisoner in 'Pratap'

Mumbai: The makers of the forthcoming crime drama, 'Pratap', starring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol unveiled the trailer of the movie on Monday.

The project will see actor Amit Sadh in the role of Pratap, a police officer, who after spending a major part of his life putting people behind the bar, suddenly finds himself in the same position. Juggling between his past and present, the preview raises curiosity regarding the circumstances that led to the imprisonment of a police officer.

The ensemble cast of the drama also features Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in key roles, along with others.

Talking about his next, Amit Sadh shared, “Pratap is not your conventional cop story. What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it. There are so many emotions and contradictions within this character, and as an actor, that made him interesting to portray. The trailer gives you a glimpse of his world, but there is a lot more to his story than what meets the eye.”

Esha Deol added, “What I liked about Pratap was that the story isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. There are several layers to the narrative, and as the story unfolds, you begin to see the characters and their circumstances differently. Working with Amit and Sachin has been a wonderful experience, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering what the film has in store.”

Writer and director Sachin Saraf revealed, “With Pratap, I wanted to tell a story about a man whose life changes completely when he finds himself in a situation he never imagined. It’s a film about choices, consequences, and the fine line between right and wrong. We have tried to keep the storytelling grounded while bringing in the action and emotions that the narrative demands. The trailer is only the beginning of what unfolds in the film.”

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, 'Pratap' has been backed by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films.

The project is expected to be out in the cinema halls on November 20, 2026.



