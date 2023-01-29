Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards premiere ceremony

Kicking off the proceedings for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Awards Premiere Ceremony, Anoushka Shankar will be seen making her third performance at the event. The ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5 February. The masterful sitar player, producer, film composer, activist and nine-time Grammy Award nominee will perform alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab on their nominated track 'Udhero Na' from Arooj's new album, 'Vulture Prince'. Anoushka shared: "I'm genuinely over the moon to be performing at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony for the third time. This time I'm excited to share the stage with the wonderful Arooj Aftab, playing her beautiful song Udhero Na." "I'm grateful my music on this song and on my album Between Usa has been recognised with a nomination again and am proud to represent India and my instrument, the sitar, on this world stage."

Anoushka enjoys an extensive Grammy history; she was the first Indian woman ever nominated and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music Category for her album Live At Carnegie Hall in 2002, and then went on to become the first Indian musician to perform at the ceremony in 2005, serve as presenter in 2016 and perform for the second time in 2021.

In addition to her fresh eighth and ninth nominations, Anoushka's previous works Live At Carnegie Hall, Rise, Traveller, Traces Of You, Home, Land Of Goldand Love Letters have all been Grammy nominated.This announcement coincides with Anoushka's fresh inaugural empanellment as a Visiting Professor in Music at Oxford University. Anoushka further added: "What a true honour to be invited as the Inaugural Visiting Professor in Music Business at Oxford University! I'm deeply grateful to embark upon this new journey."