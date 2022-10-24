Anushka Sharma Turns Emotional And Penned A Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli After Witnessing The Biggest Win Against Pakistan

The King Is Back… Yes! Virat Kohli made all the Indians celebrate Diwali one day ahead with his fantastic innings. Breaking the silence on his form, he is back with a bang and now, we can definitely say that India is one of the strongest contenders for the T20 World Cup… What a match it was, nothing less than a roller coaster ride. First, Arshdeep broke Pakistan's top order but they managed to get the main partnership and went on to give a target of 160. Then, the fall of Rohit, Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav and Axar's wickets made Indians go worried. But this was meant to show Virat's blockbuster innings. Even Hardik's support and his all-round performance need appreciation. In the end, what was the drama, fall of Hardik's and Dinesh's wickets slightly made us go down but it was Ashwin's presence of mind which made us win the match! Well, Virat's wife Anushka Sharma penned a sweet note for her dear husband and also posted a few pics of the match on her Instagram page…



She shared a few pics of the T20 match and wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!

So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin".

Well, even Karthikeya, Mammootty and a few other actors praised Indian cricketers through their social media posts… Take a look!

Karan Wahi

Shahid Kapoor



He shared a pic of Virat and wrote, "@virat.kohli you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic."



Manoj Bajpayee

He also wrote, "What an amazing performance by Team India, a special win this Diwali and a proud moment for all of us, always playing like the champions that you all are #indiavspakistan #indvspak #t20 #t20worldcup #Cricket #teamIndia #INDvsPAK2022 @indiancricketteam".



Karthikeya

Celebrate DIWALI a day earlier

———Said our KING🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/faiU51S8hU — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) October 23, 2022

Mammootty



Witnessed an absolute classic.What a pleasure to watch the Great Man at his very best. Take a bow @imVkohli



Congrats Team India on this stunning victory. pic.twitter.com/HGjg0EQ6lE — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 23, 2022

Kichcha Sudee



Maharaajanu yellidharu maharaajane thaane...

King remains a king.

King Kohli



Witnessing this live at the stadium was an honour.

🙏🏼 @imVkohli ❤️🥂

Hats off @hardikpandya7 .. it wouldn't have been possible without Ua calmness,, hats off.



To team India ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 23, 2022

His tweet reads, "Maharaajanu yellidharu maharaajane thaane... King remains a king. King Kohli Witnessing this live at the stadium was an honour. @imVkohli Hats off @hardikpandya7 .. it wouldn't have been possible without Ua calmness,, hats off. To team India …".

