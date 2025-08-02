‘Baby’ team celebrates film’s achievement at National Film Awards

The team of Baby came together in Hyderabad to celebrate the film’s remarkable achievement at the 71st National Film Awards, where it won two prestigious honours — Best Screenplay for director Sai Rajesh and Best Playback Singer for PVNS Rohith for the hit track Premistunna.

Speaking at the press meet, singer PVNS Rohith expressed his joy, saying, “Before Baby, my career was uncertain. When I got the opportunity to sing Premistunna, I treated it as a do-or-die moment. Winning the National Award feels surreal.”

Director Sai Rajesh shared, “Baby lived in my mind for two years. I rewrote every scene multiple times. Winning Best Screenplay is a proud moment. And Rohith’s voice made Premistunna a soul-stirring anthem.”

Producer SKN called the achievement a proud moment for Telugu cinema, saying, “This film has brought not just awards like Filmfare and SIIMA, but now National recognition too. A good film brings honour, not just profits.”

Actor Anand Deverakonda called the win a dream come true: “Seeing ‘National Award Winner’ on our poster is overwhelming. Baby truly became a cult hit.”

With post-release impact still strong after two years, the Baby team expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans and the media for supporting their emotional, award-winning journey.