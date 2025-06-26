Big Gains for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ at Box Office; ‘Kuberaa’ Struggles to Keep Pace

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's "Sitaare Zarmeen Par" which hit silver screens this week on the 20th of June the 20th of June, 2025, is now crossing the mark of Rs. 80 crore on the screen in the sixth day of its release. However, on the flip side, South actor Dhanush's 'Kuberaa" has seen a decline in movie earnings India on Wednesday. A closer look at how Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection is gaining.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' crosses Rs 80 crore mark

Family drama Sitaare Zameen par' registered an increase of 20.35 percent in its box-office collections on Wednesday when compared to the previous day. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film grossed the sum of Rs 8.5 million on the first day, but earned the sum of Rs 6.77 million on Wednesday (June 25 2025). It has gathered a total of 14.27 crore on its first weekend at Bollywood box office 2025. Bollywood movies like Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par' are raked around 81.92 crore. This is a spiritual successor of Taare Zmeen Par released in 2007.

It was written and produced by Advait Chandan, and was written by Atul Kulkarni, Winston Groom and Eric Roth. On the other side, Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in the Gujarati film "Ved" with Riteish Deshmukh as well as Jiya Shankar in key role.

'Kuberaa' slows down on sixth day

Speaking about the box-office collections of the action thriller film "Kuberaa" in the sixth of July of its release, the Dhanush-Rashmika Mandanna starring film saw an increase of 31.11 percent in its revenue according to industry monitor Sacnilk. Sekhar Kammula's film earned 4.03 millions on Wednesday. The total domestic Kuberaa day 6 collection stands at 65.28 crore. The Telugu-language film was reportedly made with an estimated budget of 120-150 crore, managed to earn 97 crore globally.