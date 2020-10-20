Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana Glory Or Monal Gajjar to leave Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In the seventh week, there are 6 members in the nominations. Monal, Avinash, Divi, Abhijeet, Ariyana and Noel are in the nominations. As per the performances of these 6 members, Ariyana and Monal look weak, when compared to the others.

Abhijeet has a good fan base outside the Bigg Boss house and he is getting saved almost every week because of the same. Avinash is also a very good performer who has a strong fan base. He will also be in the safe zone without any doubt. Divi is slowly gaining fame on social media and even though she is not performing well, she will surely stay in the house. Noel might also get saved considering his fame and popularity.

Monal received less votes last week as well. The same will happen this week too. If not Monal, Ariyana would surely go out of the Bigg Boss house.