Aarthi Agarwal Biography: Age, Career, Family, Husband, Divorce, Death, Images, Movies

Aarthi Agarwal Biography:

Aarthi Agarwal, born on March 5, 1984, and sadly passed away on June 6, 2015, was an actress of Indian-American origin who predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry.

Aarthi Agarwal Personal Life:

Agarwal was born on March 5, 1984, in New Jersey to Gujarati parents. Her younger sister, Aditi Agarwal, is also an actress in the Telugu film industry. At the age of around 14, actor Suniel Shetty noticed her and invited her to perform on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After the performance, he encouraged her father to support her in pursuing acting in Bollywood. At the age of 16, she made her debut with the film "Paagalpan."

Aarthi Agarwal Career:

Agarwal entered the Telugu film industry with her debut in "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav," alongside actor Venkatesh. Despite not being fluent in Telugu, she had the opportunity to work with renowned Indian film stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR.

In 2005, media outlets reported that Agarwal had made a suicide attempt due to the breakdown of a romantic relationship with a co-star. In 2006, she suffered internal head injuries in a home accident and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where she required ventilator support.

In 2007, Agarwal married a software engineer; however, the couple divorced in 2009.

Aarthi Agarwal Death:

Agarwal tragically passed away on June 6, 2015, upon arriving at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Just six weeks earlier, she had undergone liposuction surgery and was experiencing significant breathing difficulties leading up to her demise. According to her manager, Agarwal's cause of death was attributed to cardiac arrest. At the time of her passing, she had been residing with her parents in Egg Harbor Township.

Aarthi Agarwal Movies:

Paagalpan

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav

Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu

Allari Ramudu

Indra

Nee Sneham

Bobby

Palnati Brahmanayudu

Vasantam

Veede

Nenunnanu

Adavi Ramudu

Koduku

Sankranti

Soggadu

Narasimhudu

Chatrapathi

Bambara Kannaley

Andala Ramudu

Gorintaku

Deepavali

Posani Gentleman

Taj Mahal

Brahmalokam To Yamalokam Via Bhulokam

Vanakanya Wonder Veerudu

Ranam 2

Aame Evaru?

Aarthi Agarwal Photos: