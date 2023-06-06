Live
Aarthi Agarwal Biography: Age, Career, Family, Husband, Divorce, Death, Images, Movies
Aarthi Agarwal Biography: Aarthi Agarwal, born on March 5, 1984, and sadly passed away on June 6, 2015, was an actress of Indian-American origin who...
Aarthi Agarwal Biography:
Aarthi Agarwal, born on March 5, 1984, and sadly passed away on June 6, 2015, was an actress of Indian-American origin who predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry.
Aarthi Agarwal Personal Life:
Agarwal was born on March 5, 1984, in New Jersey to Gujarati parents. Her younger sister, Aditi Agarwal, is also an actress in the Telugu film industry. At the age of around 14, actor Suniel Shetty noticed her and invited her to perform on stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After the performance, he encouraged her father to support her in pursuing acting in Bollywood. At the age of 16, she made her debut with the film "Paagalpan."
Aarthi Agarwal Career:
Agarwal entered the Telugu film industry with her debut in "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav," alongside actor Venkatesh. Despite not being fluent in Telugu, she had the opportunity to work with renowned Indian film stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR.
In 2005, media outlets reported that Agarwal had made a suicide attempt due to the breakdown of a romantic relationship with a co-star. In 2006, she suffered internal head injuries in a home accident and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where she required ventilator support.
In 2007, Agarwal married a software engineer; however, the couple divorced in 2009.
Aarthi Agarwal Death:
Agarwal tragically passed away on June 6, 2015, upon arriving at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Just six weeks earlier, she had undergone liposuction surgery and was experiencing significant breathing difficulties leading up to her demise. According to her manager, Agarwal's cause of death was attributed to cardiac arrest. At the time of her passing, she had been residing with her parents in Egg Harbor Township.
Aarthi Agarwal Movies:
Paagalpan
Nuvvu Naaku Nachav
Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu
Allari Ramudu
Indra
Nee Sneham
Bobby
Palnati Brahmanayudu
Vasantam
Veede
Nenunnanu
Adavi Ramudu
Koduku
Sankranti
Soggadu
Narasimhudu
Chatrapathi
Bambara Kannaley
Andala Ramudu
Gorintaku
Deepavali
Posani Gentleman
Taj Mahal
Brahmalokam To Yamalokam Via Bhulokam
Vanakanya Wonder Veerudu
Ranam 2
Aame Evaru?
