Blockbusters are back: Bollywood signals a strong comeback

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, Bollywood went through a brief but worrying lull, with several releases failing to live up to expectations and leaving distributors and exhibitors disheartened. At a time when the industry was eagerly waiting for a turnaround, all eyes turned to Border 2—and the war epic has delivered exactly what the trade was hoping for.

Released with an extended runtime of three hours and twenty minutes, Border 2 opened to an emphatic response at the box office. Within its opening weekend from Friday to Sunday, the film reportedly raked in close to ₹130 crore net, marking one of the strongest openings in recent times. The numbers have come as a major relief for Bollywood, which had been struggling to regain theatrical momentum.

A key factor behind the film’s success is the enduring legacy of Border (1997). Directed by J.P. Dutta, the original film left a lasting emotional imprint on audiences and went on to become a landmark war drama, earning critical acclaim, awards, and commercial success. That nostalgia, combined with patriotic sentiment, has worked strongly in favour of the sequel.

The impact has been particularly visible in northern circuits, where theatres are witnessing packed houses and, in some centres, even additional midnight shows to accommodate demand. The encouraging opening weekend has restored confidence among buyers and exhibitors who were grappling with uncertainty.

However, the response has not been uniformly positive across all regions. In parts of the Telugu and Tamil states, sections of the audience felt the film lacked novelty and suffered from pacing issues, which could pose challenges to its sustained run if the trend continues.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is anchored by Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence. Varun Dhawan, who faced scepticism and online trolling prior to release, has emerged as a pleasant surprise, earning appreciation for his performance.

While it is still early to predict its final box office tally, Border 2 has undeniably reignited Bollywood’s theatrical momentum. Trade analysts believe the film signals a return to form for the industry, marking a rare phase of back-to-back blockbusters and renewed optimism after a prolonged dry spell.