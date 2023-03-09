Actor and Director Satish Kaushik Passes Away due to Heart Attack

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66 in Gurugram due to a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by his colleague and friend Anupam Kher. Kaushik was in Gurugram visiting a friend when he suffered a heart attack and was being taken to the hospital by his driver. Unfortunately, he passed away in the car. His body was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi for postmortem, and will be flown to Mumbai later today. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kangana Ranaut, expressed their condolences.

Satish Kaushik was a well-known Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter who started his career in theatre. He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, and acted in almost 100 films during his long and successful career. Some of his notable roles include Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, and Saajan Chale Sasural, among others. He also directed several films, such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and Tere Naam. Anupam Kher expressed his grief over the loss of his best friend, saying that their friendship of 45 years has come to a sudden end.