Aditi Rao Hydari recreates viral Gaja Gamini walk at Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 became even more glamorous when Aditi Rao Hydari graced the red carpet, bringing a touch of Bollywood opulence and nostalgia from her latest hit series 'Heeramandi'. Fans and critics alike were thrilled as she recreated her viral Gaja Gamini walk from the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jaao’. This has left a lasting impression and continues to create waves on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s portrayal of Bibbojaan in 'Heeramandi' was nothing short of spectacular, with her performance in the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jaao’ being particularly memorable. The Gaja Gamini walk, a dance move that encapsulated grace and poise, quickly went viral, with fans lauding her for the elegance and intensity she brought to the screen. In the music video, Aditi, adorned in a heavy lehenga, danced in front of a fountain, captivating the audience with her fluid movements and expressive performance.

At Cannes 2024, Aditi paid homage to this iconic moment. She posted a charming video on her Instagram account, showcasing her preparation for the red carpet. In the video, Aditi looked radiant in a yellow and black floral dress from Gauri & Nainika latest Fall/Winter collection. The highlight of the clip was undoubtedly her recreation of the Gaja Gamini walk, as she gracefully walked under a large umbrella with her team.

This recreation was met with widespread acclaim and excitement from her fans, who couldn't get enough of seeing their favourite actress bring a piece of 'Heeramandi' to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7RT0rDsVhD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e6930764-e4e1-4dd0-a806-14ce899d5308

Aditi’s Cannes appearance and her Gaja Gamini walk have taken social media by storm. Fans are sharing clips, commenting on her elegance, and expressing their admiration for how she seamlessly blends traditional Bollywood charm with contemporary fashion. The video has quickly racked up views and likes, further cementing Aditi’s status as a beloved and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

https://x.com/Masterji_UPWale/status/1791155261736149470

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been a massive success, praised for its intricate plotlines, well-developed characters, and stellar direction. Aditi’s role as Bibbojaan has been a standout, with her performance being praised for its depth and subtlety. The series, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, has captured the audience's imagination with its rich storytelling and vibrant depiction of historical India.