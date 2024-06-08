Live
Ahsaas Channa embraces social media validation
Ahsaas Channa, known for her roles in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and the upcoming 'Kota Factory' season 3, emphasizes the significance of social media validation in today's entertainment industry landscape. With a substantial Instagram following of 3.6 million, Ahsaas believes that social media profiles have evolved into crucial portfolios for actors, directors, and casting directors alike.
"In today’s time, social media validation is important," Ahsaas expressed, highlighting her gratitude for her followers' appreciation of her authentic online presence. "I try to be as real and honest as possible, and if they still follow me for that, I’m extremely happy."
Acknowledging the role of social media as a digital biodata, Ahsaas noted its influence in shaping perceptions within the industry. "Every director and casting director checks your Instagram profile to understand how you look and present yourself," she added, underscoring the platform's integral role in her career.
Reflecting on industry trends, particularly as a young actor, Ahsaas adopts an open-minded approach. "I am too young to have strong opinions about disliking any trend in the industry," she remarked, emphasizing the subjective nature of artistic expression. "Cinema is art, and art cannot be defined as right or wrong."
Ahead of the much-anticipated release of 'Kota Factory' season 3 on Netflix from June 20, Ahsaas is set to reprise her role in the black-and-white series directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions. The series also features a talented ensemble cast including Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Rajesh Kumar.
As Ahsaas continues to navigate her career in the evolving entertainment industry, her approach to social media and industry trends reflects her commitment to authenticity and artistic exploration.