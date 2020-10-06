Amy Jackson Drops A Few More Pics From Her Son ‘Andreas’ First Birthday Party

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has shared a few 1st birthday party pics of her son Andreas. Although his birthday was celebrated on 17th, September 2020 Amy is still not getting over the celebration and is still enjoying the party mood.

In the first pic, Andreas cute hand is seen and in the second one, it is a candid pic of this cute munchkin. The third one is the gorgeous mom Amy posing in the modish outfit and is seen enjoying the party drink. The fourth one showcases both mother and little son posing to cams… Amy looked gorgeous in an off-white gown and little Andreas shined in the green suit. Here comes the tent background and little Andreas is seen enjoying it by crawling… Finally, the last pic showcases the playtime of little Andreas.

Amy also wrote, "My bear cub turned 1 and we created a sustainably sourced Enchanted Garden Party full of British grown flowers and plants to celebrate... So much love & appreciation for the incredible team who helped me bring it to life…"

A few days ago, Amy Jackson shared a glimpse of her son Andreas Jax's first birthday celebrations and made us witness the magical and endearing tale of the gala party… Amy turned the day special for her little son and awed us with her 'Jungle' theme. Well, the Jax's birthday was on 17th September 2020 but Amy took to her Instagram a couple of hours back and shared a small snippet of the gala birthday party…

Those beautifully decorated balloons, Jax's happy moments and 'Jungle' themed cake amidst the lush green background just spellbound us. Both Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou celebrated their son's birthday with much joy and turned the day memorable for their little one.

Amy gave birth her little Andreas on 17th September 2019… Amy and her fiancé George Panayiotou were supposed to get hitched in early 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic, they postponed their wedding plans.