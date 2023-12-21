‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut

Mumbai: After claiming that Munawar Faruqui “two-timed and lied”, it seems Ayesha Khan is now growing closer to him as she was seen giving him a haircut in the house.

Later she asks him to ask the housemates to compliment his hairstyle that she gave him.

A soft side of Munawar can be seen since the entry of Ayesha otherwise he would focus on the game but now he can be seen taking care of her telling her to stay hydrated as she was coughing in front of him.

The two will also be seen flirting with each other in the upcoming episode. Isha Malviya tells Ayesha that in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant.

When Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt asks Ayesha what her status with Munawar is, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all.