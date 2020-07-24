Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher’s Mom Dulari Kher Gets Discharged From Hospital

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher's family falls under the trap of Covid-19. His mother Dulari Kher was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better treatment. Whereas his brother Raju Kher's family was isolated at their home itself.

Off late, Anupam Kher announced that his mother Dulari is all recovered from this pandemic and is discharged. He shared a video of Dulari ji leaving the hospital on his Instagram page and shared the happy news with his fans… Have a look!





In this video, Dulari ji is all healthy and fine… She was seen getting up on her own and being ready to go home. Anupam Kher was shooting the video and asking her is she fine and ready to leave. Anupam lands in hospital at 3:30 itself instead of 5 PM which was Dulari ji's discharge time. He was also seen speaking with the nurse and asked her did she saw his Malayalam movie. Dulari ji is all healthy and also refused to take a wheelchair.

Anupam Kher also left a note beside this post and shared his happiness with his fans… "The day Mom was discharged…

Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me पागल (mad) for coming early to pick her up. 😳😬🙄Also when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take the wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! 🙏🙏😍 #ThankYou"…

It's happy news as Dulari ji healthy and fine… She successfully defeated Covid-19 and is back home!!!