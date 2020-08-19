List Of Celebrities Died During coronavirus Pandemic

Well, the Coronavirus pandemic not only made us sit at home with its rapid spread but also totally made the economic condition of the people go down. Well, the year 2020 is turning big with all its negative effects and especially when we speak about Bollywood and Indian Film Industry, few ace actors and film celebrities like Sushant Singh, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Rishi Kapoor have reached the heavenly abode.

Well, we Hans India have listed ace actors and celebrities of Indian Film Industry who died during this Covid-19 pandemic period… Have a look!

1.Nishikant Kamat: June 17, 1970 - August 17, 2020 (Lung disease)

Kamat is an ace director and is known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan. This young filmmaker is also an actor and showed off his ace acting skills in a few Marathi movies like Saatchya Aat Gharat.

Kamat made his directional debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast (2005). This movie turned his career as it turned into a blockbuster and stood as one of the biggest hits of Marathi Film Industry. This movie bagged a 'National Award' in the category of 'Best Feature Film in Marathi' in 2006.

2. Pandit Jasraj: January 28, 1930 - August 17, 2020 (Heart Attack)

Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at 90. The cause of death is cardiac arrest, he passed away in New Jersey, US. In his 80 years' music career, this music legend served his country with myriads of awesome tunes. Jasraj ji was also awarded country's highest honours like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

3. Jagdeep Jafri: March 29, 1939 – July 8, 2020 (Age-Related Health Issues)

Jagdeep Jafri made the audience go ROFL with his hilarious roles and perfect comic timings. He is known for his comedian roles in movies like Sholey. His 'Soorma Bhoopali' role in this movie is will always be remembered… Jagdeep worked in Bollywood for almost 3 decades being a part of more than 400 films. His impeccable comedy timings and amazing screen presence made him stand versatile on the big screens. Even movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Brahmachari, Naagin will be remembered for his awesome roles.

4. Saroj Khan: November 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020 (Cardiac Arrest)

Saroj Khan… Fondly called as 'master ji', is an iconic choreographer in Bollywood as she taught many ace actors how to move their feet gracefully. From Madhuri Dixit to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh to Allu Arjun, all the great dancers of Indian Film Industry have turned into pros with all the support of this ace choreographer. Saroj Khan gave her best to Bollywood and worked for 4 decades choreographing to many notable and classic songs. She taught many B-Town actresses how to dance and brought out their talent on the big screens.

5. Sushant Singh Rajput: January 21, 1986 - June 14, 2020 (Suicide)

Sushant Singh's ultimate demise gave a huge shock to Bollywood. He hanged himself in his apartment on 14th June and made us go teary-eyed. He made his debut with Television industry and acted for serials like Pavitra Rishta. He even participated in the dancing reality shows like Zara Nach Ke Dikha. Then he slowly moved to big screens and acted in the movies like Kai Po Che! (2013), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), PK (2014), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). His last film, Dil Bechara (2020) was released on Hotstar a couple of days back.

6. Rishi Kapoor: September 4, 1952 – April 30, 2020 (Cancer)

Rishi Kapoor hailed from the Bollywood's great family 'The Kapoor' khandhan… He is the second son of Bollywood legend Raj Kumar. He was born on 4th September, 1952 in Mumbai. He entered into the film world as a child artist and then continued his journey as a hero with Bobby movie.

It is known that, Rishi ji was suffering from Leukemia from past two years… He also underwent treatment for this disease for almost one year in the USA and then returned to India a few months back. But all of he was admitted in the hospital with breathing issues and breathed his last on 30th April, 2020.

7. Irrfan Khan: (Jan 7, 1967 – April 29, 2020) - (Colon infection)

Bollywood's ace actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last fighting the deadly disease Neuroendocrine tumour. Although he took treatment in the US, the disease was not cured. He was best known for movies like the British film The Warrior (2001) and Bollywood hit movies like Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004). Even The Namesake (2006), Life in a Metro (2007), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Piku (2015), Talvar (2015) and the Hollywood films like The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).

8. Chiranjeevi Sarja: October 17, 1980 – June 7, 2020 (Cardiac Arrest)

This young actor of the Kollywood film industry was gone too soon at the age of 35. He was all known for his ace acting skills and acted in 22 movies in just a span of 11 years. He came from a well-associated family of South Indian film industry. Being the nephew of ace actor Arjun Sarja. Coming to his movies, Varadhanayaka (2013), Whistle (2013), Chandralekha (2014), Rudra Tandava (2015) Amma I Love You (2018), Aatagara (2015), and Aake (2017) were the best ones.

9. Wajid Khan: July 10, 1977 – June 1, 2020 (Kidney Infection)

Bollywood's famous composer Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 suffering from kidney and heart problems. He was also tested Covid-19 positive. Sajid-Wajid's duo was best known for the songs like "Bhai Bhai…" and "Pyaar Karona…".

10. Basu Chatterjee: 1930 – June 4, 2020 (Age-related health issues)

This veteran director made all the audience get stick to his middle-class love stories… Be it the movies 'Rajnigandha' and 'Chitchor', they stole the audiences' hearts and remained as cult movies.

11. Mohit Baghel: - June 7, 1993 – May 23, 2020 (Cancer)

Actor Mohit Baghel is best known for his character Amar Chaudhary in superstar Salman Khan's movie Ready, died of cancer. He was just 26. Mohit has also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai.

12. Yogesh Gaur: - March 19, 1943 – May 29, 2020

Bollywood's veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur gave Hindi cinema a few memorable songs in films like Anand (1971), Mili (1975), Rajnigandha (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Manzil (1979). He penned the lyrics for the hit songs like "Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye…", "Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli…", "Rajnigandha Phool Tumhare…" and "Maine Kaha Phoolon Se…".

13. Jagesh Mukati: - 1973 – June 10, 2020 (Asthma)

Bollywood actor Jagesh Mukati died in Mumbai due to complications arising from asthma and obesity and he was just 47. Mukati worked in myriads of Hindi and Gujarati TV shows and movies. His best character is the supporting role in last year's successful Gujarati film, 'Chal Jeevi Laiye' (2019). Mukati also worked with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) movie.