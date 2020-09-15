Bollywood Stars Taapsee And Sonam Kapoor Laud Jaya Bachchan For Her Speech On 'Defaming Bollywood'

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife and Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the people who are defaming the Bollywood. She gave a strong counter to Ravi Kishan and also spoke on behalf of Bollywood along with targeting Kangana Ranaut. She moved a 'Zero Hour' notice in Rajya Sabha and raised her voice on the issue 'Defame The Film Industry'.

In the morning session of Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language, some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'. It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people."



Jaya Bachchan's speech stole the hearts of many Bollywood actors… Taapsee and Sonam Kapoor took to their Twitter pages and lauded Jaya ji…



Taapsee Pannu

For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! 👏🏼 yet again a woman from the industry spoke up 🙏🏼 #Respect https://t.co/CVz1cTlCNw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020



Taapsee shared Anubhav Sinha's post and lauded Jaya ji for her ultimate speech… She wrote, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! Clapping hands sign yet again a woman from the industry spoke up Folded hands #Respect…"



Sonam Kapoor

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020



Sonam also shared Anubhav Sinha's post and said that "I want to be her when I grow up…".



Yes, Jaya Bachchan put out all her grief and hit the right chord by speaking out loudly in the Rajya Sabha.



Anubhav Sinha

Through this tweet, Anubhav Sinha made us know how Jaya ji supported Bollywood through her speech and how she slammed people who are defaming the film industry with unnecessary comments.

