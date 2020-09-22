Dia Mirza Releases An Official Statement And Denies Procuring Or Consuming Any Narcotic Substances

Bollywood young actor Sushant Singh's suicide case is taking twists and turns and now all the eyes are moved on to the 'Drugs' allegations on Bollywood actors. Surprisingly only Bollywood actress's names came into the news. After Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta, now another B-Town star Dia Mirza is being pulled into this issue. Well, Dia Mirza took to her social media accounts and strongly denied of procuring or consuming drugs. She released an official note and refuted the allegations made on her.

In this note, she wrote, "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to peruse the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me."

Through this note, Dia Mirza made it clear that, she never consumed drugs in her life.

Dia also took to her Twitter and dropped the same note…

All these allegations on Bollywood actresses are doing rounds in news after the arrest of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. First, she was interrogated by CBI in the case of Sushant Singh's suicide. Slowly after the drug links came out, NCB took the charge and arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. It is said that, Rhea took out the Bollywood A-listers names in the interrogation. But there is no official confirmation on this issue. Rhea and her brother were arrested by NCB with the allegations of consuming and procuring drugs.

