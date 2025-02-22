Dino Morea talks about his passion for diverse roles

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has always been driven by a passion for exploring diverse and challenging roles. Whether playing a romantic hero or an intense antagonist, the Aksar actor loves characters that push his artistic boundaries.

Dino recently returned to the big screen with Mudassar Aziz's comedy-drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi, sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. In the film, he makes a special appearance as Rakul Preet’s brother.

Speaking about his choice of roles, Dino shared, “I’ve always wanted to take on roles that excite me, whether it’s the charming lover or the intense villain. The Empire allowed me to tap into something darker, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi brings me back to a space I truly enjoy. It’s great to be back on the big screen doing what I love.”

Dino is widely recognized for films like Raaz, Aksar, Jism 2, and web series Rana Naidu, The Empire, and Tandav. He is now gearing up for upcoming projects, including The Royals and the highly anticipated Housefull 5.

Director Mudassar Aziz described Mere Husband Ki Biwi as a lighthearted entertainer, stating, “I’ve always believed in creating films that entertain and bring families together. This movie celebrates the quirks of relationships with humor and heart. We wanted to make a film that leaves the audience smiling and gives them something to talk about.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit theaters on February 21 and promises to be a fun-filled ride for audiences.