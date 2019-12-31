Fashion Brigade: The Magic Of 6th Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019

When it comes to Filmfare awards, every star put their full efforts and dress up to nines to capture the vision of paps. The 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards were held recently in December itself.

On the occasion of New Year eve, Filmfare released its latest magazine which covered all the A-listers and Filmfare attendees under one frame. The cover page has the pics of all the winners of these awards. Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana are seen posing with all the winsome smiles on the cover page.

The new edition of Filmfare magazine which is the first edition of the year 2020 is named as 'Fashion Brigade – The magic of the 6th Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019.

Even Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, and Manish Malhotra gave a perfect pose to the cover page of the magazine.

We present you the cover page here… Filmfare has posted it on its Instagram page… Have a look!





The complete dosage of fashion was ultimate and made our eyes pinned at the cover page itself…