Huma Qureshi Defends Anurag Kashyap And Feels Angry Being Dragged Into This Mess

It is already known that Payal Ghosh has made sexual harassment allegations on Bollywood's ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She spoke to a Telugu media channel and doled out, Anurag forced himself on her and also molested her. She took to her social media account and put all these allegations on Anurag. Well, Anurag too responded on these allegations and termed them as baseless.



Even a few Bollywood actresses like Taapsee, Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta along with Anurag's ex-wives Kalki and Aarti Bajaj also defended this ace director and supported him with their social media tweets. Now, another Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also defended Anurag and left a note on her Twitter page.

Huma added a note to this tweet and doled out, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary. I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative. It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo. This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter."



Through this note, Huma supported Anurag and also said she is angry being dragged into this mess. She also advised all the women to carefully protect the sanctity of the #MeToo movement. Even Bollywood's late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil also supported Anurag Kashyap and called them as baseless allegations. He took to his Instagram and dropped a note…

In this note, Babil wrote, "It's a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry. We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a truth, and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve."



He added, "The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful".



Along with this note, Babil also jotted down a few words and defended Anurag Kashyap, "Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I've got to stand up when something feels wrong. A lot of people in the comments are asking 'What if the girl is right?' I am trusting my judgement; I will take responsibility for my words if I'm wrong."



On the other hand, Payal Ghosh is all set to file a complaint on Anurag Kashyap in Oshiwara Police station, Mumbai. Even Anurag Kashyap also released a press note on behalf of his lawyer and thrashed all the allegations made by Payal calling them baseless.

