Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles at "Ulajh" Event

Trailer of the highly anticipated thriller drama "Ulajh" has taken the internet by storm, garnering an enthusiastic response from the audience. Adding to the buzz, the film's steamy party song "Shaukan," featuring the dynamic duo Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, has gone viral, becoming an instant hit with its infectious beats and captivating chemistry. Keeping up with the celebration, the team organised a star-studded event graced by Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Director Sudhanshu Saria, Music Composer Shashwat Sachdev, Singer Jubin Nautiyal.

At the event, Janhvi performed the hook step of "Shaukan" and spoke about her viral dialogue from the film. Additionally, makers also gave media a pre-listen to Jubin Nautiyal's upcoming song "Thoda Galat”. The makers also played the captivating track ‘Aaja Oye’ that left the audience in awe. The event culminated with Shashwat Sachdev singing the patriotic song “Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan” . Director Sudhanshu Saria shared interesting facts about the film, followed by music composer Shashwat Sachdev talking about the music of Ulajh.

Talking about the song and the film, Janhvi Kapoor added, “I think there's more than what makes the eye in every aspect of this film after seeing the trailer. Ulajh is something definitely when I heard of the script, it was unexpected. When you all see the film in theatres on August 2, you'll feel very different from what is expected. Hopefully I'm so happy, thrilled, entertained, and excited by what we have worked so hard for. I hope the audience shows love for the film and music.”

Roshan Mathew shared his thoughts, “I’m thrilled to see the response that the trailer of Ulajh and the first song Shaukan has been getting. Working on 'Ulajh' has been a lot of fun. The music of the film is extremely crucial to it and has been crafted with immense passion. I'm very excited about seeing it all come together. Seeing the response, I hope that the audience gives the film and its music the love that makes it a great success. I am glad I got to work with Sudhanshu and the entire team - it’s been a fun ride and I hope it all translates when we release."

Director Sudhanshu Saria, talking about the music of the film, "There is a certain kind of requirement for films like Ulajh. The patriotism you are showing onscreen is also important with what the audience is listening to in terms of music. We have collectively tried to create a perfect blend. There are different flavours of music that we have brought together, and the songs are very audience-friendly. 'Shaukan' is something which will be played in clubs and parties; it’s very Gen Z and millennial-friendly, whereas 'Aae Watan' is a patriotic song that will cater to audiences of all age groups. I just hope that people love it, and I thank Shashwat, Neha, and Jubin and all the music artists for the magic they have created with their music in the film."

Adding to it, Jubin Nautiyal said, "It's always great to work with Shashwat. His compositions are always fresh and there is something different about them. It was a great experience working on Thoda Galat and Shaukan. Everyone working on the song, from actors to direction, composition everything is just perfect. I hope the audience loves it and I get to sing more such songs."

Adding to the same, singer and music composer Shashwat Sachdev said, "The music of Ulajh aims to resonate with the soul of the audience, capturing the essence of patriotism, thrill, and romance. We have experimented with various genres to provide a unique auditory experience that complements the film's narrative."

Ulajh presented By Junglee Pictures follows the journey of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi, the film promises to be a thrilling ride.




















