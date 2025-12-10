Kajol brings festive cheer in a Christmas-Tree inspired look, says 'Tis the Season!'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol seems to currently be soaking in the festive spirit, and her latest social media post simply screams volumes of the same.

The actress, in her pictures shared on her social media account, is seen dressed in a dazzling green ensemble. The actress struck a playful note as she captioned her photos, “Since ’tis the season… I decided to match a Christmas tree,” also adding a Christmas tree emoticon. The outfit, with rich emerald tones and a sparkle finish, perfectly resonated with the caption and echoed the joy of the festival around the corner.

The actress recently had been turning heads with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, that she co-hosted with her long-time friend and former actress Twinkle Khanna. The month of December also marked a significant milestone in Kajol’s career. The actress, just a few days ago, joined Shah Rukh Khan at London’s Leicester Square to unveil the bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, on the 30th anniversary of their all-time superhit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Talking about the same, Kajol revealed that when they were making the film, they never imagined it would become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. Kajol said, “It's been 30 years, and we are happy to say it's the longest-running film not only in India but in the world, and it's actually gone into the Guinness Book of World Records, so I'm super kicked to be a part of it. I don't think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad.”

She further spoke about how the statue will make Indians and South Asians proud not only in the UK but all over the world. “I think for all Indians who stay in the UK or come here, it might become a moment to go see the statue, to recognise their nostalgia for the film, and there is also a familiarity, and there is also a massive pull towards it. So, I’m hoping that everyone feels that touch of home when they see us here in Leicester Square," Kajol added.

The DDLJ actress also spoke about what the honour means to her. She said, “It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history, a story that has truly travelled across generations.”