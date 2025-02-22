Karan Johar sets firm boundaries, praises TVF writers

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about establishing personal boundaries, stating that they are now non-negotiable. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post reflecting on his past experiences, saying, “I used to tolerate a lot just to keep people in my life. Now I know my boundaries aren't negotiable.”

The director, known for his candid opinions, hinted at a shift in his personal approach, prioritizing self-respect over maintaining relationships at any cost.

In addition to his thoughts on personal growth, Karan also expressed admiration for The Viral Fever (TVF) writers, calling them some of the finest in the industry. During his appearance on Komal Nahta's talk show "Game Changers", he was asked which writers he would bet on.

Karan enthusiastically responded, “TVF writers are incredible. They are rooted, commercial, and highly entertaining. Their writing is exceptional.”

This acknowledgment comes as TVF continues to gain recognition for its engaging content, blending realism with entertainment across web series and digital platforms.

Karan also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling his experience working with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in the 2012 hit Student of the Year. He spoke about his bond with the trio and his unwavering belief in their potential, which has since been proven as all three actors have carved successful careers in Bollywood.

With his recent statements, Karan Johar not only reaffirms his evolving mindset but also continues to celebrate talent across different sectors of the entertainment industry.