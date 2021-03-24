Kiara Ali Advani And Dharmendra Undergo Precautionary Covid-19 Test After Their Co-Stars Being Tested Positive

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is tested positive for Covid-19. The news broke out today and from then all his fans are worried for him. He is just having mild symptoms and going with home quarantine treatment. Well, even Kiara Ali Advani has undergone a precautionary Covid-19 test as she was shooting with Aamir Khan for an ad film.

She participated in director Nitesh Tiwari's ad shoot along with Aamir Khan and thus Kiara put is taking precautionary measures to stay safe.

Even Bollywood's ace actor Dharmendra has undergone a precautionary Covid-19 test as 3 people in the Deol house in Juhu have been tested positive for this deadly virus. A source close to Dharmendra has revealed this news to the media."But all said and done, every possible precaution and procedure is being followed. Even otherwise, the Deols have been very cautious and particular. The second wave which has come about is extremely mysterious and beating all logic."

He further added, "Let's hope that the employees who have tested positive in the Deol home get well soon. Importantly, it should not spread to those who had been around them in the past few days. Every precaution is being taken by Dharamji and his family to keep the COVID-infected staff completely isolated, no stone is being left unturned. Dharamji has been usually parking himself since the past few months in his farmhouse in Lonavala but today he is in Mumbai."

Dharmendra also confirmed the news and said, "Well, I had got myself vaccinated (the senior star had put out the information about his immunisation on social media on March 20) and I am feeling fine. I have now undergone the COVID test, though. The result is expected by evening."

Well, as the shootings are in full swing amid Covid-19 rapid spread, even Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tara Sutaria and a few other Bollywood celebs have been tested positive for this novel virus.