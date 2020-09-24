Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are now enjoying their family time in Dubai. As Sanjay met his kids Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt after many days due to Coivid-19 lockdown, he is all happy. Maanyata Dutt who always stays active on social media dropped a beautiful candid pic on her Instagram and awed us… Sanjay is all seen in his new look with a clean shave and trimmed haircut.

Both Maanyata and Sanjay Dutt are seen posing to cams in their style bests and looked awesome. Sanjay sported in a full-sleeved tee and teamed it with a casual pant while his wife looked pretty wearing a floral printed yellow gown. Her modish sunnies, purple clutch and black stilettoes gave her a chic appeal. Maanyaata also wrote, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life❤️❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod 🙏".



As we all know that Sanjay Dutt has been detected with 4th stage of lung cancer, he is presently getting treated in Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. After the completion of 2 cycles of chemotherapy sessions, he flew to Dubai along with his wife in a private jet to meet his children Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt. After the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in India, Maanyaata and her children got stuck in Dubai but after knowing about Sanjay's illness in August, she returned to Mumbai and supported her husband in his treatment.



Sanjay will soon return to Mumbai for his third cycle of the chemotherapy cycle. Hope he gets recovered soon and entertains us with his movies.

