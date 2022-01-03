Mohit Raina gets married in hush-hush wedding

'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' actor Mohit Raina has taken everyone by surprise by sharing pictures from his hush-hush wedding.

Mohit took to Instagram on Saturday evening, where he shared pictures from his wedding ceremonies. The slew of pictures show Mohit in an ivory sherwani paired with a white turban and his new wife Aditi chose a yellow lehenga for the wedding.

"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.

Aditi & Mohit," he captioned the images. Moments after Mohit shared his wedding pictures, Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur and a few others shared congratulatory messages.