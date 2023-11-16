Live
Just In
Mrunal Thakur reveals the first film she watched with her father
Actress Mrunal Thakur fondly recalled her first cinematic experience with JP Dutta's iconic film 'Border', which left an indelible mark on her.
Actress Mrunal Thakur fondly recalled her first cinematic experience with JP Dutta's iconic film 'Border', which left an indelible mark on her. Since then, she has been captivated by the lives of army personnel and their stories of valour.
"Border was a film that left an everlasting impression on me, and it ignited my interest in the lives of our brave soldiers. Working on Pippa allowed me to revisit that same world and feel a deep connection to the sacrifices made by our armed forces.
“It was the first film I saw in the theatres with my father and was always deeply inspired to be part of a film that displays the valour and strength of the armed forces,” shared Mrunal, reflecting on her emotional journey during the filming process of 'Pippa'.
In Pippa, Mrunal steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer appointed by RAW, a role that showcases her acting prowess. She also portrays the on-screen sister to the talented actors Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, bringing forth a compelling dynamic to the narrative.
The film, based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees', revolves around the heroic exploits of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, where he, alongside his siblings, played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh.