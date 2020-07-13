One Year For Super 30: Mrunal Thakur Gets Emotional And Thanks Her Whole Team

Super 30… This Bollywood movie which had Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur as the lead actors reachedthe hearts of the audience with its inspiring story. Being the biopic of Mathematics genius 'Anand Kumar', this flick doled out the entire journey of a normal man who is helping many bright but poor students to reach their dream of joining'Indian Institute of Technologies' with his free education facilities.

Well, 'Super 30' clocked one year and on this occasion, the lead actress of this flick, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram and thanked all her team for making it so special for her…









In this post, Mrunal has shared the pics from this movie and reminisced all her journey with this movie… From the movie poster to hand-written dialogues to scenes from the flick to selfies, she shared a few candid pics and turned happy remembering all these memories…

She also jotted down a few words beside this post and doled out that, it's already one year and she is not able to believe it… She also thanked her whole team and tagged them to her post!!!

Super 30 was directed by Vikas Bahl and is bankrolled by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment banners.