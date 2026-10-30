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Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth Celebration At 35,000 Feet Steals Hearts
In Short
Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth at 35,000 feet with husband Raghav Chadha, sharing a heartwarming video of breaking her fast while watching the moon from an aircraft.
Just now we witnessed our global diva Priyanka Chopra’s beautiful Karwa Chauth celebrations. And now, her sister Parineeti Chopra too dropped a cute video on her Insta page and stole the hearts by breaking her fast in the sky. Yes, you heard it right! Earlier Priyanka herself revealed that once her husband Nick surprised her by taking her into the sky on a charted flight to celebrate the cozy Karwa Chauth night. And now, Parineeti also celebrated Karwa Chauth at 35,000 feet in the air abroad due to the delayed flight.
The adorable video is all cute and gives us a glimpse of how Parineeti broke her fast while looking at the moon through the aircraft window. On the other hand, Raghav also helped her break her fast by offering her water and celebrated the special day in the sky. Along with this video, Parineeti also shared a cute and lovely note for her dear hubby and showered love on him for making all her dreams come true.
Her post reads, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii. P.S. Thanks to our delayed flight our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home! Decided to do our puja there and then”.
Well, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha were blessed with a baby boy Neer on 19th October, 2025. Of late, she made her comeback to the small screens with Netflix’s psychological thriller web series Shaque: Trust No One and ‘Reporting Live’ movie.
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