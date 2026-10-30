Jemimah Rodrigues declares herself fit to play after three-month hamstring injury layoff

New Delhi: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday announced she had recovered from a hamstring injury that kept her out of action for three months. She could now be in line for a return to the Indian team for the multi-format tour of South Africa in December.

“Life Update: HAMSTRING HAS BEEN DECLARED FIT!!!!!!!! After 3 months of rehab. Now I can’t wait to get going,” Jemimah wrote on her Instagram account on Friday.

The 26-year-old tore her right hamstring while playing for Southern Brave against Welsh Fire in the Women’s Hundred in England this year. Scans at the BCCI Centre of Excellence later confirmed a high-grade tear, which meant that Jemimah was ruled out of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE, the Asian Games in Japan and India’s recently concluded white-ball series against Zimbabwe at home.

With no immediate international or franchise cricket commitments, Jemimah is expected to turn out for Mumbai in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy before the national selectors pick the squad for the all-format trip to South Africa.

The tour opens with a one-off Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from December 9. It is followed by three ODIs at Boland Park in Paarl on December 16, Newlands, Cape Town, on December 19 and Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on December 22. The tour ends with three T20Is at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on December 26, and the last two games at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30, respectively.

Jemimah’s return to fitness comes ironically on the first anniversary of her hitting an unbeaten 127 against Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was an innings that sent India into the final, with the hosts going on to lift the trophy.

India were chasing 339 that night and lost both openers early. Rodrigues and then-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket to drag India back into the contest. Jemimah stayed till the end as India got home with nine balls to spare and complete a chase for ages.

Jemimah had some luck along the way, as then-Australia captain Alyssa Healy dropped her on 82, and Australia lost a review soon after when an lbw appeal off Alana King’s bowling was turned down.

Jemimah’s 127 not out off 134 balls remains the highest individual score by an Indian women’s batter in an ODI chase. It also ended Australia’s run of 15 consecutive wins at Women’s ODI World Cups.



