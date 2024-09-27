Rakul Preet Singh’s hindi film shoot halted

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has been focusing more on Bollywood lately, is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel De DePyar De 2. The film, which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, has been generating a lot of buzz.





The team had been shooting in Patiala for the past few days, but production came to an unexpected halt recently. Reports reveal that the film's director, Anshul Sharma, fell ill suddenly, causing the disruption.



It has now been confirmed that Sharma has been diagnosed with Dengue and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. As a result, the shoot has been postponed for an entire month, with filming expected to resume in November.

Fans of the actors and the film will have to wait a little longer as the team prioritizes the director’s recovery. However, anticipation remains high for the project, which marks another notable addition to Rakul’s growing Hindi film career.