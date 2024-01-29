Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Ranbir, Alia do the ‘Jamal Kudu’ hookstep, end with a kiss
Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing on the track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from the actor’s latest blockbuster ‘Animal’, which has gone viral on social media.
Mumbai: Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing on the track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from the actor’s latest blockbuster ‘Animal’, which has gone viral on social media.
A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Ranbir and Alia were seen attending an award show. In the clip, the two are seen recreating Bobby Deol’s dance moves on ‘Jamal Kudu’. The two had a glass balanced on their head as they danced to the song. Ranbir concluded the dance with a kiss on Alia’s cheek.
‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.
The film is about a violent man who learns about an assassination attempt on his estranged father and sets out on a dark path of revenge and destruction.
‘Jamal Kudu’ is the entry score for Bobby’s menacing character Abrar in the film. However, due to popularity it was later released as a track in the film’s album. The track currently has over 1 million likes on YouTube since its release in December.