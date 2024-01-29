Ranbir, Alia do the ‘Jamal Kudu’ hookstep, end with a kiss

Mumbai: Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing on the track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from the actor’s latest blockbuster ‘Animal’, which has gone viral on social media.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Ranbir and Alia were seen attending an award show. In the clip, the two are seen recreating Bobby Deol’s dance moves on ‘Jamal Kudu’. The two had a glass balanced on their head as they danced to the song. Ranbir concluded the dance with a kiss on Alia’s cheek.

‘Animal’ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

The film is about a violent man who learns about an assassination attempt on his estranged father and sets out on a dark path of revenge and destruction.

‘Jamal Kudu’ is the entry score for Bobby’s menacing character Abrar in the film. However, due to popularity it was later released as a track in the film’s album. The track currently has over 1 million likes on YouTube since its release in December.