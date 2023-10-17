Rani Mukerji: I don’t think anyone can do the romance like SRK

Actress Rani Mukerji, who celebrated 25 years of her cult movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', shared that her co-star Shah Rukh Khan has taught her to romance. She also revealed that she was nervous about the audience accepting Rahul (SRK) falling in love with her character Tina.

Rani attended the special screening of the movie, along with director Karan Johar and SRK. Talking about SRK, the 'Chalte Chalte' fame actress said: "SRK taught me how to romance. So when SRK says let the young people do the romance, I don't think anyone can do the romance like him."

She further said: "I started doing the films when I was 17 years old, and it just feels amazing that I have a daughter who is going to turn eight in December. So it's exactly like how my daughter was in this film." Rani referred to Sana Saeed, who played Anjali Khanna in the romantic drama. Anjali Khanna isthe daughter of Tina and Rahul.

The actress thanked fans for showering love on her character. She said: "Thank you so much for loving Tina. I was a newcomer, SRK and Kajol had already done 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ), they were the iconic pair."

"I was very nervous that the audience would not accept Rahul falling in love with Tina, when Anjali was around. But that was all Karan's writing, what he wrote, and made it happen. The magic of 'KKHH' is the writing of 'KKHH'," Rani concluded.

Written and directed by Karan, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is produced by Dharma Productions. It stars SRK as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, along with Salman as Aman Mehra in a special appearance. It also features Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna in a pivotal role.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

Filmed in India, Mauritius and Scotland, this was KJo’s directorial debut. Meanwhile, Rani was last seen in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.