Riteish Deshmukh Supports Rhea Chakraborty And Gives Her More Power To Fight Against Wrong Claims

The main accused Bollywood actress in late Sushant Singh Rajput's case Rhea Chakraborty has been released from the Byculla jail after getting bail from the court. Off late, this B-Town actress has filed a complaint against her neighbour who framed false allegations on her to CBI. The neighbour said, Sushant has dropped Rhea at her home on 13th June, 2020 just a day before Sushant's suicide.

Well, Riteish Deshmukh has supported Rhea and dropped a tweet regarding this issue on his Twitter page…





More power to you @Tweet2Rhea - Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020



He dropped the paper cutting of 'Mumbai Mirror' which has the news 'Rhea seeks action against those who made 'Fake Claims'. Riteish also wrote, "More power to you

@Tweet2Rhea

- Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH."

This is all about her neighbour Dimple Thawani who made false allegations on her and gave the wrong statement in Sushant's case. "The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on the 13th of June 2020, which is utterly false. I say that the said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on Republic TV channel without any basis," Rhea said.

Well, one more important outcome in this case is, AIIMS medical board has ruled out the murder allegations in Sushant Singh's case after intricate enquiry. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by Narcotics department with the allegations of procuring drugs. With this development, the whole case took a new turn and made the eyes pinned on the drug scandal.